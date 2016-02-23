Caituus
Rich mixture of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (Cannabidiol) with important healing effects in the treatment of several illnesses. Manufactured with the best cannabis sativa strains; 100% natural, does not cause dependency or addiction, nor psychoactive effects. It can be used for the treatment of cancer, epilepsy, chronic pains, osteoarthritis, autism and other severe illnesses. May cause dizziness and/or nausea at the start of treatment; If you suffer any allergic reaction end use immediately. DO NOT INGEST this extract in pregnancy or during lactation. Oral Use. Dosage: Three drops under the tongue, three times a day. Please consult your physician.
Manufactured with plants from 100% organic crops. Do not expose to the sun or extreme cold. Store at room temperature.
Amnesia effects
Reported by real people like you
516 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
