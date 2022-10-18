About this product
Parents: Slurricane x Blue Dream
Strain type: sativa-dominant hybrid
Characteristics: Sweet, Fruity, pungent tropical smell
- sweet scent and flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries
- a balanced high: effects such as cerebral stimulation and slow-onset, full-body
relaxation
- Helps relieve symptoms associated with depression, chronic pain, and nausea
- This strain is developed by CAKE she hits different
About this brand
CAKE she hits different
WE JUST WANNA SMOKE DANK WEED AND HAVE SOME FUN WIT U
💓💓💓 LOVE THE CAKE TEAM
💓💓💓 LOVE THE CAKE TEAM
State License(s)
CDHP-1003102
CDPH-10003102