Parents: Slurricane x Blue Dream



Strain type: sativa-dominant hybrid



Characteristics: Sweet, Fruity, pungent tropical smell

- sweet scent and flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries

- a balanced high: effects such as cerebral stimulation and slow-onset, full-body

relaxation

- Helps relieve symptoms associated with depression, chronic pain, and nausea

- This strain is developed by CAKE she hits different