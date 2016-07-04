Canabotanica - Flower Smalls - Gumbo 7g

by Canabotanica
Indica
Gumbo is a rich, indica-dominant strain known for its thick, sweet aroma reminiscent of chocolate and coffee. This strain offers a deep, relaxing high that envelops the body in comfort, easing stress and soothing aches. Perfect for nighttime use, Gumbo helps to calm the mind and encourage a restful sleep. Its heavy, sedative effects make it a favorite among those looking to unwind at the end of the day or seeking relief from chronic pain.

Gumbo is an indica weed strain made by crossing two unknown strains. Gumbo is named for its signature bubblegum flavor. This strain produces relaxing and sleepy indica effects. Gumbo features a piney aroma with a smooth finish. Medical marijuana patients who suffer from aches and pains tell us they often choose Gumbo. This strain has a reputation for increasing appetite, so make sure you keep some snacks handy while you partake. According to growers, Gumbo flowers into colorful nugs with hues of purple, blue, and dark green with above average trichome coverage. The original breeder of Gumbo is unknown.

About this brand

Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

