Apples & Bananas is a hybrid cannabis strain known for its unique and complex flavor profile, combining sweet apples, rich bananas, and a touch of spicy pepper. This strain offers a balanced high that enhances both mind and body, providing an uplifting cerebral effect accompanied by a relaxing physical sensation. Perfect for any time of day, Apples & Bananas helps stimulate creativity and conversation while also aiding in the relief of stress and tension.



