OG x Push Pop is an indica-dominant strain that combines the classic relaxation of OG genetics with the sweet, creamy flavors of Push Pop. This strain offers a heavy, soothing body high that eases muscles and calms the mind, making it excellent for nighttime use. Its deliciously dessert-like aroma and taste make it a delightful treat for the senses. OG x Push Pop is perfect for those looking to unwind, alleviate stress, and achieve deep, restful sleep.



