Canabotanica - Pre Roll - OG x Push Pop 1g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

OG x Push Pop is an indica-dominant strain that combines the classic relaxation of OG genetics with the sweet, creamy flavors of Push Pop. This strain offers a heavy, soothing body high that eases muscles and calms the mind, making it excellent for nighttime use. Its deliciously dessert-like aroma and taste make it a delightful treat for the senses. OG x Push Pop is perfect for those looking to unwind, alleviate stress, and achieve deep, restful sleep.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

Push Pop is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies and Cream with Temple Flo. This strain produces uplifting and euphoric effects that leave the consumer feeling buzzy. Push Pop features an extra smooth flavor profile that smells sugary and tastes like milky candy. This strain is potent and is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose Push Pop to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic depression, anxiety, and PTSD. According to growers, this strain features icy trichomes on top of bushy light green and orange buds. Flowering time for Push Pop is around 8-9 weeks. This strain was originally bred by Exclusive Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Push Pop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

