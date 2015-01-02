About this product
Strain: Blueberry Yum Yum
Aroma: Blueberry, Earthy Mint, Pine
Effects: Heady, Uplifting
Terpenes: Highest in Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene, a-Pinene, a-Humulene, a-Bisabolol
*Medical Value: This is an all day strain. Reported to treat symptoms from chronic pain, chronic headache, nausea, and mood stabilizing.
Strain: Paris OG
Aroma: Sweet, Floral, Citrus, Earthy, Diesel
Effects: Mood Enhancer, Creative Boost, Stress Relief
Terpenes: Highest in Myrcene, Limonene, B-Caryophyllene, Linalool
*Medical Value: Great for daytime use for boosting energy and creativity.
Strain: Menthol ( just a regular light menthol cream)
Uses: Pain, soreness, bruising, muscle spasm & inflammation. Symptoms of psoriasis, dermatitis, burns and itching. Anti-bacterial – Anti-fungal.
Apply to directly to affected area.
All Organic Ingredients ~ Proprietary Herbal Blend infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Coconut Oil, Shea butter, Beeswax, Hemp CBD 250 mg & Terpenes
www.cannacomforts.com
Blueberry Yum Yum, also known as "Yum Yum," is a hybrid marijuana strain whose popularity was ushered in by rap artist Ludacris and his song centered on the strain. While certainly the progeny of the famed Blueberry indica, its other parent is suspected to have been a Durban Poison sativa. Because of its parents’ polarity, Blueberry Yum Yum can express a wide spectrum of effects, but consumers typically report uplifting, happy effects perfect for any time of the day. Though dominated by an unmistakable blueberry aroma, accents of earthy mint and pine can also be detected on the palate.
