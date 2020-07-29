Canna Hemp
CBD Dabs Real Diamond OG - .5G
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 14%
About this product
Canna Hemp’s CBD Dabs Real Diamond OG are proudly made with 99% pure CBD extract and real cannabis terpenes. Each gram of CBD Dabs Real Diamond OG contains 958 mg of cannabidiol. CBD Dabs Real Diamond OG are THC-free, and derived from hemp that is organically cultivated from a unique strain of Charlotte’s Web crossed with ACDC, before being processed at a state-of-the-art CO2 extraction laboratory. CBD Dabs Real Diamond OG can be consumed by applying to a wax vapor, oil rig, or inhale vapors. For the best results, it is best to use this product at lower temperatures.
• Lab tested for quality assurance
• Serving Size: .05 gram (Approx. 48 mg CBD)
• Serving Per Unit: 10
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
606 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
