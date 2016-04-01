CannaBears Jewelry XL PIN - "Purple Sunrise OG"
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
MORE THAN TWICE THE SIZE of our regular pieces!
With these beary adorable XL CannaBears, you’ll be able to take your new best bud almost anywhere! ALL of our CannaBears Jewelry pieces are made with TONS OF LOVE by MissGthumb and ALL of our Product Pieces are Sourced/Created Here in the #USA from Women-Owned Businesses!
CannaBears
Smokin’ Here & There & Everywhere
HIGH Adventures That They Long To Share
They Are The CannaBears
**NOT EDIBLE**100% LEGAL EVERYWHERE**
Handle With Care: CannaBears Jewelry pieces are durable but they are also fragile, so please be careful with your new bud.
With these beary adorable XL CannaBears, you’ll be able to take your new best bud almost anywhere! ALL of our CannaBears Jewelry pieces are made with TONS OF LOVE by MissGthumb and ALL of our Product Pieces are Sourced/Created Here in the #USA from Women-Owned Businesses!
CannaBears
Smokin’ Here & There & Everywhere
HIGH Adventures That They Long To Share
They Are The CannaBears
**NOT EDIBLE**100% LEGAL EVERYWHERE**
Handle With Care: CannaBears Jewelry pieces are durable but they are also fragile, so please be careful with your new bud.
Purple Aurora effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!