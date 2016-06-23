Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
Blue Magoo Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Blue Magoo produces tight buds with dark blue and purple hues near the end of flowering. Blue Magoo is a great strain for patients looking for sedative properties to help with pain, anxiety, nausea, and insomnia.
Budtender Review: Good for sleep & pain. Great for stimulating hunger, quieting the brain, and relaxing the body. Delicious berry smell that tastes just like it smells.
Blue Magoo effects
Reported by real people like you
275 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
