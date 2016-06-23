About this product

Blue Magoo produces tight buds with dark blue and purple hues near the end of flowering. Blue Magoo is a great strain for patients looking for sedative properties to help with pain, anxiety, nausea, and insomnia.



Budtender Review: Good for sleep & pain. Great for stimulating hunger, quieting the brain, and relaxing the body. Delicious berry smell that tastes just like it smells.