Cherry Vanilla Cookies Live Resin Cartridge 1g
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this strain
A cross of Platinum GSC and Ms. Universe, Cherry Vanilla Cookies is an easy-to-grow strain that produces beautiful buds that smell like—you guessed it—cherry, vanilla ice cream, and sweet cookies. An intensely potent strain, Cherry Vanilla Cookies provides a hungry, happy high suitable for more experienced consumers.
Cherry Vanilla Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Bipolar disorder
40% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
20% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
What began as medical grow operation in Portland, Oregon, has emerged as a leader in Oregon's cannabis industry with a collection of dispensaries serving the Pacific Northwest. Topping Leafly's "Best of the Month" list multiple times, we strive to continue to provide the highest-quality product and professionalism.
At Cannabis Nation dispensaries, our storefronts have been exquisitely designed with a unique open layout, allowing customers to take their time and enjoy browsing our plentiful selection of only the highest quality cannabis flower, much of which is still cultivated in-house, as well as top-shelf concentrates, edibles, topicals and tinctures.
Or, if you would prefer, our expert Budtenders will assist you personally. Whether you are a first-time consumer, business professional, senior citizen, or OMMP cardholder, we will strive to ensure that any questions you have are answered and that you leave with the product that fits your needs and lifestyle.
Visit our five dispensaries located in Beaverton, Seaside, Gresham, Oregon City, and Sunriver.
Explore more ways to enjoy your adventure with Cannabis Nation.
