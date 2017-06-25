ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Platinum GSC
Slide 1 of 3
  • Leafly flower of Platinum GSC
  • Close up cannabis flower of Platinum GSC

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.6 1249 reviews

Platinum GSC

aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies, Platinum Cookies, Bay Platinum Cookies

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

Calculated from 77 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1249 reviews

Platinum GSC nugget
Platinum GSC
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

If you thought GSC couldn’t get any better, then behold its next evolution, Platinum GSC, formerly known as Platinum Girl Scout Cookies. This Cup-winning hybrid—a cross of OG Kush, Durban Poison, and a third unknown strain—fills your nose and lungs with sweet notes of berry and candy, followed by a fruity spiciness. Patients with severe pain, nausea, swelling, migraines, and stress should look no further for relief as symptoms both physical and mood-related melt away instantly. The Platinum GSC strain flaunts a heavy coat of crystal trichomes over its sage green leaves, assuring its potency to any consumer in doubt.

 

Effects

Show all

779 people reported 6506 effects
Relaxed 70%
Happy 60%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 31%
Stress 36%
Pain 31%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 25%
Headaches 17%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1,249

more reviews
write a review

Find Platinum GSC nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Platinum GSC nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Original Glue
Original Glue
More sleepyLeafly flower for Sherbert
Sherbert
More linaloolLeafly flower for Gelato
Gelato
More arousingLeafly flower for Blue Cookies
Blue Cookies
More THCLeafly flower for Thin Mint GSC
Thin Mint GSC
More upliftingLeafly flower for Animal Cookies
Animal Cookies
More linaloolLeafly flower for Cookies and Cream
Cookies and Cream
More happyLeafly flower for GSC
GSC
More popular
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Platinum GSC
User uploaded image of Platinum GSC
User uploaded image of Platinum GSC
User uploaded image of Platinum GSC
User uploaded image of Platinum GSC
User uploaded image of Platinum GSC
User uploaded image of Platinum GSC
more photos

Found in

Preview for Euphoric cannabis strains
Euphoric cannabis strains
Preview for Fall spice cannabis strains
Fall spice cannabis strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Durban Poison
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Platinum GSC
First strain child
Cirrus
child
Second strain child
Suicide Girl
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Platinum GSC

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Platinum GSC nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

Tips for growing Platinum GSC (f.k.a Platinum Girl Scout Cookies) cannabis
Tips for growing Platinum GSC (f.k.a Platinum Girl Scout Cookies) cannabis
Tips for growing Platinum GSC (f.k.a Platinum Girl Scout Cookies) cannabis
Tips for growing Platinum GSC (f.k.a Platinum Girl Scout Cookies) cannabis

Most popular in