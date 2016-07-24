ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Ms. Universe
Ms. Universe

Ms. Universe

Ms. Universe from Dynasty Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid of their Des*tar strain crossed with Space Queen. There are 4 well-known phenotypes that give off a complex range of aromatic notes like pineapple, Haze, vanilla, and hashy caramel. The flavors of Ms. Universe mimic her smell, but add some berry sweetness into the mix and bring forth a tingly sensation across the body that levels off to provide relaxing relief from pain and stress.

Lineage

Strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Strain
Ms. Universe
First strain child
Carmel Cough
child
Second strain child
Bluniverse
child

