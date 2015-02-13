Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
Fortune Cookies Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Budtender Review: Helps with Appetite. Energetic, focused effects. Extremely relaxing while still giving you that intense head high, heavy eyes. Doughy flavor and smell. Stimulating smoke, helps stomach issues and curbs pain. Perfect for focus, has great flavor that lasts, and has legendary genetics.
Fortune Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
102 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!