HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Named after the hip-hop artist, Snoop Dogg, this strain is a cross of Snoop's favorite two strain; Blue Dream and Master Kush.
Budtender Review: Sweet berry flavor on the exhale. Relaxing on the mind and gentle on the body. Great weed for beginners. Easy smoke, not too harsh. Pleasant head change. Still able to function and accomplish tasks.
Snoop's Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
257 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
