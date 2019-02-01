Namaste | Flash Frozen Cured
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
Immediately after harvest, the flower is freshly frozen until the water molecules reach a solid state, then those molecules are quickly converted into a gaseous state and removed through a process called sublimation. This is a patent pending method we employ that eliminates over 80% of the water weight, producing 50% or more volume of cannabis. Normally this is achieved by hang drying the product for several months, but by freezing the product immediately after harvest, the buds are preserved exactly how they were on the plant. This means less terpene content is lost while the product is being cured, it also means a longer shelf life and better shelf appeal. The final cured product has the consistency of compressed cotton candy, due to the lower level of water content one gram of Space Weed looks like nearly two grams of normally cured weed.
Chem’s Sister, also known as Chem Sis, is a sativa-dominant variation of the classic Chemdawg strain. This phenotype first emerged in 1996 and has since evolved into the uplifting, long-lasting sativa we see on the market today. Her strong cerebral effects come coupled with a distinct skunky diesel aroma underscored by accents of sweet sandalwood and citrus. Over the course of her maturation, Chem Sis’s mint green buds burst with white hairs that darken with age.
Creative
Happy
Euphoric
Anxious
Paranoid
Dry eyes
Depression
Lack of appetite
Pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
