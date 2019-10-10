About this strain
Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.
Clementine effects
Reported by real people like you
377 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
58% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!