CANVORY
SUPER LEMON HAZE CBD CANNABIDIOL ISOLATE DAB WAX 90 %, 500MG
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
SUPER LEMON HAZE CBD DAB WAX 90%, pure cannabidiol - 10% terpenes
Our SUPER LEMON HAZE DAB WAX is 90% pure, making it one of the purest forms of cannabidiol available. It is a waxy product and contains almost exclusively cannabidiol, as well as 10% terpenes and traces of other cannabinoids. The CBD comes from European certified cannabis plants. The wax is produced by CO2 extraction; as a result, the product does not contain any THC. This means that there is no intoxicating effect after ingestion. With the addition of natural terpenes, which are also extracted from the cannabis plant, each variety has its own unique taste.
CANVORY SUPER LEMON HAZE has a strong citrus aroma with pine undertones.
About CBD DAB WAX
Our SUPER LEMON HAZE CBD wax is 100% natural. It contains 0% THC and is manufactured in the EU. The DAB WAX is derived from organically grown, certified hemp plants (Cannabis Sativa L.). Our DAB WAX is ideal for dabbing or vaping. It is completely free of harmful pesticides and other pollutants.
Use of the CBD wax:
Many people use the CBD DAB WAX in a vaporizer suitable for oil or wax. Also in oil or wax bongs (Dabbing Bong) you can use the CBD wax.
Super Lemon Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,667 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
