Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Caregiver Brand

Caregiver Brand

Tahoe Purps

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD

Tahoe Purps effects

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!