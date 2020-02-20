Goji OG, also known as "Goji OG Kush," "Goji," and "OG Goji," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain Bodhi Seeds crossed between Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The flavor of Goji OG is as unique as the berry it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice. Indoor or outdoor grows offer high yields with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.