Three of our most popular hemp varieties in one great CBD flower sampler pack.



Sour Space Candy 7.5 grams

Lifter 7.5 grams

Elektra 7.5 grams



Sour Space Candy (Sour Tsunami x Early Resin Berry):

The CBD-dominant Sour Tsunami sports a unique, terpinolene-forward flavor similar to Original Glue and the Sour Diesel / Chem / OG lines. Crossing with Early Resin Berry yields a unique flavor profile reminiscent of sour candy from outer space. If interstellar travelers needed a sweet and sour snack to keep their head right during adventures, this would be the one!



Lifter (Special Sauce x New World Haze x Early Resin Berry):

“Lifter” flavor is sweet and toasty with velvety-berry notes, and sometimes citrusy overtones. This high-oil content flower is a crowd-favorite for it’s higher CBD content and smooth tasting profile.



Elektra (ACDC X Early Resin Berry)



ACDC is a renowned CBD hemp strain and the backbone of many CBD crosses due to high oil content and strong terpenes. Early Resin Berry has a terpene profile with a complex sweet, citrus-berry smell. The pairing of these two strains produced, "Elektra". Elektra hemp tops are oil rich, excellent for both infusions and extractions.



Elektra is a Sativa-dominant hybrid with a smooth calming effect and thus is a good "nighttime" strain.