3 Pack eighth ounce (10.5 g) CBD Flower Tops Sampler
About this product
Sour Space Candy 7.5 grams
Lifter 7.5 grams
Elektra 7.5 grams
Sour Space Candy (Sour Tsunami x Early Resin Berry):
The CBD-dominant Sour Tsunami sports a unique, terpinolene-forward flavor similar to Original Glue and the Sour Diesel / Chem / OG lines. Crossing with Early Resin Berry yields a unique flavor profile reminiscent of sour candy from outer space. If interstellar travelers needed a sweet and sour snack to keep their head right during adventures, this would be the one!
Lifter (Special Sauce x New World Haze x Early Resin Berry):
“Lifter” flavor is sweet and toasty with velvety-berry notes, and sometimes citrusy overtones. This high-oil content flower is a crowd-favorite for it’s higher CBD content and smooth tasting profile.
Elektra (ACDC X Early Resin Berry)
ACDC is a renowned CBD hemp strain and the backbone of many CBD crosses due to high oil content and strong terpenes. Early Resin Berry has a terpene profile with a complex sweet, citrus-berry smell. The pairing of these two strains produced, "Elektra". Elektra hemp tops are oil rich, excellent for both infusions and extractions.
Elektra is a Sativa-dominant hybrid with a smooth calming effect and thus is a good "nighttime" strain.
About this strain
Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains.
Elektra effects
