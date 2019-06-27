About this product
(ACDC x ERB)
ACDC is a renowned CBD hemp strain and the backbone of many CBD crosses due to high oil content and strong terpenes. Early Resin Berry has a terpene profile with a complex sweet, citrus-berry smell. The pairing of these two strains produced, "Elektra". Elektra hemp tops are oil rich, excellent for both infusions and extractions.
About this strain
Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains.
Elektra effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
52% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
15% | medium
