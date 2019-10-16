Loading…
CASCADIA herbals ™ Tinctures

Platinum OG Tincture

IndicaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Great tasting, strain specific cannabis tincture made with CASCADIA herbals™ proprietary Ultra-Cold method. CASCADIA herbals™ tinctures are predominately organic glycerin based with a small amount of organic cane alcohol reserved to help absorption. These tinctures can be held under the tongue for fast acting sublingual absorption with an effect similar to smoking or vaping. They can also simply be swallowed or added to your favorite food or beverage for a slower, longer lasting onset. High Vibes !

• Strain Specific
• Amazing Taste
• Discreet, easy dose dropper bottle
• No added flavors
• Easy Sublingual Absorption
• Fast Acting
• Made with organic ingredients
• Clean, safe consumption method.

Serving Size: 20 Drops = .5 ml = 5 mg THC
40 Servings per Bottle
200 mg THC per 20 ml bottle

Ingredients: Organic Glycerin, Organic Cane Alcohol, Organic Soy Lecithin, CASCADIA herbals™ Ultra-Cold Mother Tincture

CASCADIA herbals™
www.cascadiaherbals.com
https://www.instagram.com/cascadiaherbals/

Platinum OG effects

Reported by real people like you
650 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
