CBD gummies, oil, flower, lotions, & more

82 products
Product image for CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
Bath & Body
CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
by CBD American Shaman
CBD 150%
Product image for Hydrating Body Lotion - 120mg (240ml)
Bath & Body
Hydrating Body Lotion - 120mg (240ml)
by CBD American Shaman
CBD 120%
Product image for Hemp Oil Tincture - Terpene Rich - Strawberry Banana - 300mg (15ml)
Hemp CBD tinctures
Hemp Oil Tincture - Terpene Rich - Strawberry Banana - 300mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
CBD 300%
Product image for Hemp Oil Tincture - Terpene Rich - Cinnamon - 300mg (15ml)
Hemp CBD tinctures
Hemp Oil Tincture - Terpene Rich - Cinnamon - 300mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
CBD 300%
Product image for Concentrated Hemp Oil Capsules - 450mg (Pack of 30)
Hemp CBD edibles
Concentrated Hemp Oil Capsules - 450mg (Pack of 30)
by CBD American Shaman
CBD 450%
Product image for Concentrated Hemp Oil Capsules - 900mg (Pack of 60)
Hemp CBD edibles
Concentrated Hemp Oil Capsules - 900mg (Pack of 60)
by CBD American Shaman
CBD 900%
Product image for Replenishing Face Cream - 60mg (60ml)
Beauty
Replenishing Face Cream - 60mg (60ml)
by CBD American Shaman
CBD 60%
Product image for Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
Beauty
Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
CBD 30%
Product image for Topical Serum - Under-Eye - 300mg (10ml)
Beauty
Topical Serum - Under-Eye - 300mg (10ml)
by CBD American Shaman
CBD 300%
Product image for CBD Krispy Cereal Marshmellow Treats - Terpene Rich Hemp Extract - 30mg (Pack of 2)
Hemp CBD edibles
CBD Krispy Cereal Marshmellow Treats - Terpene Rich Hemp Extract - 30mg (Pack of 2)
by CBD American Shaman
CBD 30%
Product image for CBD Sparkling Watermelon Juice with Strawberry Lime - Hemp Extract- 40mg (pack of 4)
Hemp CBD edibles
CBD Sparkling Watermelon Juice with Strawberry Lime - Hemp Extract- 40mg (pack of 4)
by CBD American Shaman
CBD 40%
Product image for CBD Honey - Terpene Rich Hemp Extract - 120mg (4ml)
Hemp CBD edibles
CBD Honey - Terpene Rich Hemp Extract - 120mg (4ml)
by CBD American Shaman
CBD 120%
Product image for CBD Sparkling Coconut Water with Grapefruit - Hemp Extract - 40mg (pack of 4)
Hemp CBD edibles
CBD Sparkling Coconut Water with Grapefruit - Hemp Extract - 40mg (pack of 4)
by CBD American Shaman
CBD 40%
Product image for CBD Popcorn - Kettle - 30mg (3oz)
Hemp CBD edibles
CBD Popcorn - Kettle - 30mg (3oz)
by CBD American Shaman
CBD 30%
Product image for CBD Sea Salt Almonds - 30mg (2oz)
Hemp CBD edibles
CBD Sea Salt Almonds - 30mg (2oz)
by CBD American Shaman
CBD 30%
Product image for Cherry Limeade Full Spectrum Hemp Oil 300mg
Hemp CBD oil
Cherry Limeade Full Spectrum Hemp Oil 300mg
by CBD American Shaman
CBD 300%
Product image for 250 Topical Cream - 250mg (30ml)
Hemp CBD topicals
250 Topical Cream - 250mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
CBD 250%
Product image for Hemp Candy - CBD & Terpene Rich - Cherry - 25mg (8-pack)
Hemp CBD edibles
Hemp Candy - CBD & Terpene Rich - Cherry - 25mg (8-pack)
by CBD American Shaman
CBD 25%
Product image for Hemp Candy - CBD & Terpene Rich - Blueberry - 25mg (8-pack)
Hemp CBD edibles
Hemp Candy - CBD & Terpene Rich - Blueberry - 25mg (8-pack)
by CBD American Shaman
CBD 25%
Product image for Hemp Oil Tincture - Terpene Rich - Grape - 150mg (15ml)
Hemp CBD tinctures
Hemp Oil Tincture - Terpene Rich - Grape - 150mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
CBD 150%
Product image for 500 Topical Cream - 500mg (60ml)
Hemp CBD topicals
500 Topical Cream - 500mg (60ml)
by CBD American Shaman
CBD 500%
Product image for Hemp Candy - CBD & Terpene Rich - Mint Chip - 25mg (8-pack)
Hemp CBD edibles
Hemp Candy - CBD & Terpene Rich - Mint Chip - 25mg (8-pack)
by CBD American Shaman
CBD 25%
Product image for Hemp Oil Tincture - Terpene Rich - Blueberry Moon - 150mg (15ml)
Hemp CBD tinctures
Hemp Oil Tincture - Terpene Rich - Blueberry Moon - 150mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
CBD 150%
Product image for Hemp Oil Tincture - Terpene Rich - Natural - 150mg (15ml)
Hemp CBD tinctures
Hemp Oil Tincture - Terpene Rich - Natural - 150mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
CBD 150%