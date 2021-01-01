About this product

EASE naturally helps relieve aches and pains, inflammation, joint pain, arthritis, IBS, and more by feeding your pets endocannabinoid system. Our CBD hemp oil tincture is vegan and is made from non-GMO hemp grown with no pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. Only the highest quality 100 percent food grade ingredients go into our products, so you can rest assured that you’re giving your furry friend the very best.



Each 2 oz bottle contains approximately 160 servings. Serving size: 1 dropper. Each serving contains 28 mg hemp seed oil, 9 mg hemp CBD.



Other ingredients: Frankincense Oil and Turmeric.



Each 2 oz bottle contains 550 mg CBD.



Contains full spectrum with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA.