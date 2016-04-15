Loading…
Logo for the brand CBD Living

CBD Living

Bubblegum Cartirdge 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

Bubblegun effects

Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
35% of people report feeling hungry
Euphoric
35% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
14% of people report feeling headache
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!