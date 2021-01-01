About this product

This Synergy Elixir is a powerful blend of Hemp Seed Oil, Moringa Oil, CBD and Peppermint essential oil, making this a powerhouse for humans. 1 fl. oz contains 1000mg of CBD (about 33mg of CBD per mL). Drop this oil either under the tongue or into the gums, or incorporate into cooking or on top of a finished meal. Sublinguals are a great way to get the CBD circulating throughout the entire system for overall wellness and regulation. This oil was created to help encourage mental recovery.