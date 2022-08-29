About this product
We love our cats. And when it comes to caring for the health and well-being of our feline companions, we’d do anything to keep them purring. Many veterinarians recommend CBD for cats, to improve their wellness and help calm their nerves. Our CBD oil tincture for cats is the perfect strength for their small size, and brings them all the same wellness benefits of CBD as it does to humans. Our CBD balm for cats soothes their dry skin and helps heal irritations, particularly on the paws and nose. Like all of our CBD products for pets, our CBD cat products are organic, vegan, and all-natural.
About this brand
CBDfx
At CBDfx, our mission is to deliver the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products on the planet, to new and experienced users alike. From seed to sale, CBDfx products are always organic, always innovative, and always crafted to bring you a truly exceptional CBD experience.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.
