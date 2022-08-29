About this product
Our CBD Dog Tincture gives your pupper all the calming wellness benefits of organic, broad spectrum CBD, in a tail-wagging chicken flavor! Choose from 250mg (small breeds under 20lb), 500mg (medium breeds, 20-60lb), 1000mg (large breeds, 60lb+) and 2000mg (extra-strength for large breeds, 100lb+).
* Broad spectrum CBD
* Coconut-derived MCT oil
* Natural chicken flavor
* Organic & non-GMO
* Human grade & vegan
* Available in four strengths for all sizes of dogs
About this brand
CBDfx
At CBDfx, our mission is to deliver the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products on the planet, to new and experienced users alike. From seed to sale, CBDfx products are always organic, always innovative, and always crafted to bring you a truly exceptional CBD experience.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.
