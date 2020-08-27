Loading…
Logo for the brand CBDiscovery

CBDiscovery

OG Cookies Sugar Wax 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

OG Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
35% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!