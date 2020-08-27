CBDiscovery
OG Cookies Sugar Wax 1g
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
OG Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
35% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
