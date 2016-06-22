About this product
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
56% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
