Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
At Cedar Creek Cannabis, we believe PASSION CULTIVATES EXCELLENCE! We’re passionate about producing the very best products on the market. We nurture our plants from seed to harvest, receiving Clark County’s Best Farm Award for five years consecutively. Our award-winning flower provides a high-quality foundation to produce consistently tasty, top-notch concentrates. We proudly offer renowned lineage strains that are always 100% pesticide-free.