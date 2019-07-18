About this strain
Bred by Archive Seeds, RudeBoi OG is an indica-dominant strain that brings together genetics from two OG Kush phenotypes: Irene OG and a backcrossed Face Off OG. The hashy kush aroma typically found in OG varieties comes out strong in this hybrid, providing a flavorful introduction with a refreshing finish. RudeBoi OG produces potently sublime, relaxing effects that envelope both mind and body.
RudeBoi OG effects
Reported by real people like you
84 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Cedar Creek Cannabis
Cedar Creek Cannabis is a family operated full-service farm-to-product cannabis brand. We pride ourselves on being pioneers in cannabis, being one of the first cultivation license holders in the State of Washington in 2015. Since then, we’ve steadily grown our operation, offering everything from award-winning flower and pre- rolls to top shelf concentrates and edibles. Our team is passionate about creating products they not only love to consume themselves, but also products they’re proud to share with the world.
At Cedar Creek Cannabis, we believe PASSION CULTIVATES EXCELLENCE! We’re passionate about producing the very best products on the market. We nurture our plants from seed to harvest, receiving Clark County’s Best Farm Award for five years consecutively. Our award-winning flower provides a high-quality foundation to produce consistently tasty, top-notch concentrates. We proudly offer renowned lineage strains that are always 100% pesticide-free.
