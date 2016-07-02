Hemp General Store
Grab your grass skirt and latch on to this lovely to take to your next luau. This tropical treasure is sure to treat you right and is another version of Delta-8 THC infused premium hemp flower. We hope you enjoy this tiny tote that contains 3.5 mg of Delta-8.
*Flower does not come pre-rolled.*
Hawaiian Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
97 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
35% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
