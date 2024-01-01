  • Grown with Care by Central Ave
  • Fruit Chews - Made with Care by Central Ave
  • Made with Care by Central Ave
  • Brownie Bite - Made with Care by Central Ave
Logo for the brand Central Ave

Central Ave

Quality Flower and Edibles Made with Care by Central Ave
All categoriesCannabisEdiblesTopicalsConcentrates

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

47 products
Product image for Chem Dog D x Sundae Driver
Flower
Chem Dog D x Sundae Driver
by Central Ave
THC 19.5%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for Peanut Butter & Chocolate
Flower
Peanut Butter & Chocolate
by Central Ave
THC 20.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for South Park Chem
Flower
South Park Chem
by Central Ave
THC 23.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon Lotus
Flower
Lemon Lotus
by Central Ave
Product image for LVBK (Las Vegas Bubba Kush)
Flower
LVBK (Las Vegas Bubba Kush)
by Central Ave
Product image for Guava Wookie
Flower
Guava Wookie
by Central Ave
Product image for Gilz Nilz Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Gilz Nilz Pre-Roll 1g
by Central Ave
THC 18.7%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Amnesia Kush
Flower
Amnesia Kush
by Central Ave
Product image for Clementine
Flower
Clementine
by Central Ave
THC 19.6%
CBD 0.6%
Product image for Lemon Kush Headband Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Lemon Kush Headband Pre-Roll 1g
by Central Ave
THC 18.2%
CBD 0%
Product image for Citradelic Cookies
Flower
Citradelic Cookies
by Central Ave
THC 17.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Gilz Nilz
Flower
Gilz Nilz
by Central Ave
THC 19.9%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Super Silver Haze
Flower
Super Silver Haze
by Central Ave
THC 14.1%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for F13 Throwback
Flower
F13 Throwback
by Central Ave
THC 15.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Remedy
Flower
Remedy
by Central Ave
Product image for Cannatonic
Flower
Cannatonic
by Central Ave
Product image for Lavender
Flower
Lavender
by Central Ave
Product image for Strawberry Sunshine
Flower
Strawberry Sunshine
by Central Ave
Product image for Sour Diesel x Animal Cookies Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Sour Diesel x Animal Cookies Pre-Roll 1g
by Central Ave
THC 21.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Remedy Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Remedy Pre-Roll 1g
by Central Ave
THC 15.1%
CBD 1.9%
Product image for Super Silver Haze Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Super Silver Haze Pre-Roll 1g
by Central Ave
THC 13.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Super Lemon Haze
Flower
Super Lemon Haze
by Central Ave
Product image for LVBK (Las Vegas Bubba Kush) Pre-Roll
Pre-rolls
LVBK (Las Vegas Bubba Kush) Pre-Roll
by Central Ave
Product image for Cannalope Haze
Flower
Cannalope Haze
by Central Ave