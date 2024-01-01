We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Central Ave
Quality Flower and Edibles Made with Care by Central Ave
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Edibles
Topicals
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
47 products
Flower
Chem Dog D x Sundae Driver
by Central Ave
THC 19.5%
CBD 0.1%
3.7
(
3
)
Flower
Peanut Butter & Chocolate
by Central Ave
THC 20.5%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
South Park Chem
by Central Ave
THC 23.3%
CBD 0%
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Lemon Lotus
by Central Ave
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
LVBK (Las Vegas Bubba Kush)
by Central Ave
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Guava Wookie
by Central Ave
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Gilz Nilz Pre-Roll 1g
by Central Ave
THC 18.7%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
Amnesia Kush
by Central Ave
Flower
Clementine
by Central Ave
THC 19.6%
CBD 0.6%
Pre-rolls
Lemon Kush Headband Pre-Roll 1g
by Central Ave
THC 18.2%
CBD 0%
Flower
Citradelic Cookies
by Central Ave
THC 17.5%
CBD 0%
Flower
Gilz Nilz
by Central Ave
THC 19.9%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
Super Silver Haze
by Central Ave
THC 14.1%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
F13 Throwback
by Central Ave
THC 15.5%
CBD 0%
Flower
Remedy
by Central Ave
Flower
Cannatonic
by Central Ave
Flower
Lavender
by Central Ave
Flower
Strawberry Sunshine
by Central Ave
Pre-rolls
Sour Diesel x Animal Cookies Pre-Roll 1g
by Central Ave
THC 21.8%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Remedy Pre-Roll 1g
by Central Ave
THC 15.1%
CBD 1.9%
Pre-rolls
Super Silver Haze Pre-Roll 1g
by Central Ave
THC 13.1%
CBD 0%
Flower
Super Lemon Haze
by Central Ave
Pre-rolls
LVBK (Las Vegas Bubba Kush) Pre-Roll
by Central Ave
Flower
Cannalope Haze
by Central Ave
