Pomona Cartridge 1GM

by CENTURION EXTRACTS
SativaTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:
About this product

Our signature Strawberry Kush strain is a 50/50 blended sweet and strong hybrid with calming body sensations ending with a light strawberry dessert flavor.

Full strain effects:
55% Energy
35% Focus
30% Clam
50% Sleep

Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency

About this strain

Picture of Strawberry Cough
Strawberry Cough

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress. 

Strawberry Cough effects

Reported by real people like you
1,894 people told us about effects:
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Logo for the brand CENTURION EXTRACTS
CENTURION EXTRACTS
From carefully selected California grown plants, we extract and refine our oil to the highest level, providing you with a sleek, discrete and user-friendly product you can carry and use anywhere, anytime.

OUR MISSION: “To provide clean, consistent, quality, affordable cannabis products that enhance cerebral and cognitive thinking abilities by stimulating ones mood, creativity, inspiration, and vision”