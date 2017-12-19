About this product
USA Grown Hemp
Approx. 17mg of CBD per 1mL serving
Dropper included
The color of hemp extract CBD oil can vary from batch to batch. Charlotte's Web products do not use additives or dyes to standardize the color of our products. Instead we keep our CBD oil natural, the way nature intended.
U.S. Hemp Authority Certified. Learn what that means and how to shop for CBD oil products with confidence.
Charlotte's Web CBD oils are whole-plant extracts that include a variety of of beneficial compounds, including phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and essential fatty acids.
About this strain
Orange Blossom by Falcanna is the hybrid cross of Orange Bud and OG Kush. This strain combines equal measures carefree euphoria with calming physical effects that make it ideal for leisurely activities. Its aroma is slightly floral with overtones of fresh squeezed orange. Orange Blossom’s flavor is very similar but includes a delicate Kush aftertaste. Utilize this strain to stimulate appetite while reducing stress.
Orange Blossom effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
38% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Nausea
14% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
