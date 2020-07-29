Chemistry.
Feeling zapped? AC/DC is here to help smooth out life’s edges. Grown under the sun by Foothill River Farms, this High CBD strain will bring a touch of tranquility to your day.
TYPE: High CBD
CBD: 65.5%
THC: 3.7%
CANNABINOIDS: 74.4%
TERPENES: 2.5%
GROWN BY: Foothill River Farms
REGION: Nevada
RELEASE DATE: 04/30/2021
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
606 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
