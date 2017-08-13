Chemistry.
A cross between Lemon Skunk and Cheese, this sweet yet pungent sativa will bake you in a frosted state of bliss.
TYPE: Sativa
THC: 66.2%
CBD: 1.8%
CANNABINOIDS: 76.4%
TERPENES: 4.7%
GROWN BY: Bud Farm
REGION: Nevada
Lemon Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
147 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
34% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
