A cross between Cannatonic and Afghan Skunk, Remedy is a high CBD strain that won’t leave you feeling stoned. Bred for a high concentration of CBD, Remedy will lift you up into a state of mellow relaxation.
TYPE: High CBD
CBD: 78.1%
THC: 5.41%
CANNABINOIDS: 86.7%
TERPENES: 4.04%
GROWN BY: Old Harris Farms
REGION: Humboldt
Remedy effects
Reported by real people like you
111 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
27% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
