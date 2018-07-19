About this strain
Road Dawg effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
28% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
