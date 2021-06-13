Double Durban is the result of crossing GSC with Durban Poison. Also known as Double Durban Kush, the “double” in the name refers to the Durban Poison parent and the Durban Poison in the genetics of GSC (Durban Poison crossed with OG Kush). In short, this strain was bred to keep the benefits of GSC—high potency and a great terpene profile. Double Durban is a functional strain that will keep you smiling while you tidy up the house. Many people use it to start their day or to give themselves a pick-me-up in the afternoon. Thankfully, this strain also keeps you focused, so you can get through that list of chores in no time.