Logo for the brand Chronic Creations

Chronic Creations

Han Solo Burger Shatter 1g

HybridTHC 27%CBD

Han Solo Burger effects

Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
31% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
18% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
12% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!