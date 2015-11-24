About this strain
Grapefruit Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!