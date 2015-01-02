Blueberry Yum Yum- RELAX



Claw's Disposable Vape device offers its users ease and efficiency with an all-in-one pod device inhale activated, no button battery included. This device is rechargeable if your battery doesn’t outlast your pod’s oil. Once your THC oil has been vaped & is empty just throw your device away. Our new packing is 100% recyclable & made from recycled materials.



“Got a lil' bit of Blueberry Yum Yum, and I never would’ve thought that it could taste this good,” muses Atlanta-based rapper Ludacris on his hazy 2004 stoner anthem paying homage to this coveted strain, aptly named “Blueberry Yum Yum.”

Although the original breeder is unknown, Blueberry Yum Yum is a reported Indica-leaning cross of Blueberry and Durban Poison. Carrying an aroma of earthy pine, this strain is said to translate into a delectable berry flavor upon consumption.



Highlighted Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene, Bisabolol, Linalool, Myrcene, Pinene



Tastes like Category: Sweet



Taste Description: Thick Blueberry field inhale, floral notes on the exhale



Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived