“Got a lil' bit of Blueberry Yum Yum, and I never would’ve thought that it could taste this good,” muses Atlanta-based rapper Ludacris on his hazy 2004 stoner anthem paying homage to this coveted strain, aptly named “Blueberry Yum Yum.”
Although the original breeder is unknown, Blueberry Yum Yum is a reported Indica-leaning cross of Blueberry and Durban Poison. Carrying an aroma of earthy pine, this strain is said to translate into a delectable berry flavor upon consumption. One sample of Blueberry Yum Yum analyzed by Pharm Labs San Diego had THC levels exceeding 20%.
Highlighted Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene, Bisabolol, Linalool, Myrcene, Pinene
Tastes like Category: Sweet
Taste Description: Thick Blueberry field inhale, floral notes on the exhale
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
Blueberry Yum Yum, also known as "Yum Yum," is a hybrid marijuana strain whose popularity was ushered in by rap artist Ludacris and his song centered on the strain. While certainly the progeny of the famed Blueberry indica, its other parent is suspected to have been a Durban Poison sativa. Because of its parents’ polarity, Blueberry Yum Yum can express a wide spectrum of effects, but consumers typically report uplifting, happy effects perfect for any time of the day. Though dominated by an unmistakable blueberry aroma, accents of earthy mint and pine can also be detected on the palate.
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.