About this product
Pineapple Diesel - Uplift
The Pineapple Diesel strain is a cross between Pineapple Fields, Kali Snapple, and Ms. Universe #10.This strain highlights notes of oranges, diesel, and spiced herbs. The top reported aromas of Pineapple Diesel are citrus, pineapple, and gasoline.
Highlighted Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene, Ocimene
Tastes like Category: Earthy
Taste Description: Light citrus mint inhale with a peppery herbal exhale.
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
-510 CARTRIDGES ARE COMPATIBLE WITH 510 THREAD BATTERIES -
About this strain
A beloved choice for sativa connoisseurs, Pineapple Diesel can be succinctly defined as a psychoactive lift. A cross between hybrid Pineapple and sativa Sour Diesel, this is a social strain that provides powerful but clear cerebral effects. The aroma is equally diverse, with a citrus and diesel dual pungency. This energetic flower is optimal for daytime use and is an excellent choice for stress relief.
Pineapple Diesel effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Claw Cannabis
The Claw brand is a trusted leader in the cannabis and wellness products industry built on a passion for enriching cannabis and supporting access to a clean, healthy cannabis lifestyle. Claw strives to create products that benefit your active lifestyle & leave you recharged to start every day on the right foot.
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.
