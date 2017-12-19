ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 514 reviews

Pineapple

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Minty

Calculated from 49 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 514 reviews

Pineapple
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Minty

Pineapple was developed by selecting a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB) that expressed predominantly indica growth features and intense tropical flavors. After generations of inbreeding, the strain developed a sturdy structure and more pronounced flavors of pineapple and diesel. The buds take on a bulbous shape that, in a way, resemble the fruit. A perfect strain for stress relief, Pineapple will transport you to your happy place, leaving you uplifted and relaxed.

Effects

Show all

378 people reported 2671 effects
Happy 60%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 43%
Relaxed 40%
Creative 28%
Stress 43%
Anxiety 33%
Depression 28%
Pain 26%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 6%

Lineage

Strain parent
Ed Rosenthal Super Bud
parent
Strain
Pineapple
First strain child
Oregon Pineapple
child
Second strain child
Truth Serum
child

