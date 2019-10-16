About this product
Platinum OG - Relax
Platinum Kush, also known as Platinum OG, is a West Coast staple that first emerged in the early 1990s as a hybrid of Master Kush with the landrace Afghani. Sources speculate that the strain is instead a cross of OG Kush and Afghani, and different varieties with the same name may exist on the market.
At full maturity, Platinum Kush is a squat, bushy plant with wide, dark leaves and medium-sized buds. Its flower tends to be densely packed, colored with orange hairs and resinous trichomes. Platinum Kush is known for its hardiness, making a suitable crop for either indoor or outdoor growing, even in colder climates. The strain flowers in 8-9 weeks indoors and late September outdoors in the Northern Hemisphere, March in the Southern Hemisphere.
Highlighted Terpenes: Pinene, Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene
Tastes like Category: Earthy
Taste Description: Heavy Citrus Pine inhale and a smooth earthy exhale
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
-VFIRE PODS ARE COMPATIBLE WITH CLAW BRANDED AND IKRUSHER BATTERIES-
About this strain
Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid strain asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.
Platinum OG effects
Reported by real people like you
673 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Claw Cannabis
The Claw brand is a trusted leader in the cannabis and wellness products industry built on a passion for enriching cannabis and supporting access to a clean, healthy cannabis lifestyle. Claw strives to create products that benefit your active lifestyle & leave you recharged to start every day on the right foot.
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.
