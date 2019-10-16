Platinum OG - Relax

Platinum Kush, also known as Platinum OG, is a West Coast staple that first emerged in the early 1990s as a hybrid of Master Kush with the landrace Afghani. Sources speculate that the strain is instead a cross of OG Kush and Afghani, and different varieties with the same name may exist on the market.

At full maturity, Platinum Kush is a squat, bushy plant with wide, dark leaves and medium-sized buds. Its flower tends to be densely packed, colored with orange hairs and resinous trichomes. Platinum Kush is known for its hardiness, making a suitable crop for either indoor or outdoor growing, even in colder climates. The strain flowers in 8-9 weeks indoors and late September outdoors in the Northern Hemisphere, March in the Southern Hemisphere.



Highlighted Terpenes: Pinene, Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene



Tastes like Category: Earthy



Taste Description: Heavy Citrus Pine inhale and a smooth earthy exhale



Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived



-VFIRE PODS ARE COMPATIBLE WITH CLAW BRANDED AND IKRUSHER BATTERIES-

