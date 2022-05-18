Purple Punch - Relax

A cross between Granddaddy Purple and Larry OG, the original Purple Punch strain was claimed to be bred by the Hawaiian breeders at Supernova Gardens. Regardless of its origins, Purple Punch has made its way into the hands of the world’s most renowned growers, such as the Los Angeles-based Jungle Boys. With an aroma of blueberries and grape soda, this Indica-leaning strain might sound sweet, but it also tends to pack a potent punch, with some strains reportedly carrying THC levels that range between 20% to 25%.



Highlighted Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene, Ocimene



Tastes like Category: Sweet



Taste Description: Tart & tangy grape with a earthy exhale



Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived



-510 CARTRIDGES ARE COMPATIBLE WITH 510 THREAD BATTERIES -

