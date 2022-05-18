About this product
A cross between Granddaddy Purple and Larry OG, the original Purple Punch strain was claimed to be bred by the Hawaiian breeders at Supernova Gardens. Regardless of its origins, Purple Punch has made its way into the hands of the world’s most renowned growers, such as the Los Angeles-based Jungle Boys. With an aroma of blueberries and grape soda, this Indica-leaning strain might sound sweet, but it also tends to pack a potent punch, with some strains reportedly carrying THC levels that range between 20% to 25%.
Highlighted Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene, Ocimene
Tastes like Category: Sweet
Taste Description: Tart & tangy grape with a earthy exhale
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.