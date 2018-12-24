About this product
Tropicana Cookies -Uplift
Tropicana Cookies is a cross of a Forum Cut, a version of Girl Scout Cookies and Tangie. It exudes an earthy, sweet scent and tart fruit flavor with a hint of cream matched with high THC content.
Highlighted Terpenes: Limonene, Humulene, Terpinolene
Tastes like Category: Citrus
Taste Description: Bold mix of orange citrus on the inhale with a hoppy terpinolene exhale
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
-VFIRE PODS ARE COMPATIBLE WITH CLAW BRANDED AND IKRUSHER BATTERIES-
About this strain
Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
Tropicana Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
281 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Claw Cannabis
The Claw brand is a trusted leader in the cannabis and wellness products industry built on a passion for enriching cannabis and supporting access to a clean, healthy cannabis lifestyle. Claw strives to create products that benefit your active lifestyle & leave you recharged to start every day on the right foot.
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.
